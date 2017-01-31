Trump calls for lower drug prices, fe...

Trump calls for lower drug prices, fewer regulations in meeting with pharmaceutical executives

US President Donald Trump meets with leaders of the pharmaceutical industry in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump met with leaders of some of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies Tuesday morning and emphasized the need to bring down drug prices, decrease regulations and bring drug manufacturing back into the United States.

