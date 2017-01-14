To fight its negative image on prices...

To fight its negative image on prices, drug companies launch a major...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Just two weeks after President Donald Trump said the pharmaceutical industry is " getting away with murder " on drug prices, the industry's major lobbying group launched its largest-ever ad campaign aimed at rebranding drug companies' image -- without even mentioning the topic. Instead of drug prices -- which has been the subject of multiple Congressional hearings , an issue debated in the presidential campaign and a top concern of consumers -- the first television ad focuses on science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC