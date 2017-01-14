To fight its negative image on prices, drug companies launch a major...

Just two weeks after President Donald Trump said the pharmaceutical industry is " getting away with murder " on drug prices, the industry's major lobbying group launched its largest-ever ad campaign aimed at rebranding drug companies' image -- without even mentioning the topic. Instead of drug prices -- which has been the subject of multiple Congressional hearings , an issue debated in the presidential campaign and a top concern of consumers -- the first television ad focuses on science.

