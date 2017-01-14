To fight its negative image on prices, drug companies launch a major...
Just two weeks after President Donald Trump said the pharmaceutical industry is " getting away with murder " on drug prices, the industry's major lobbying group launched its largest-ever ad campaign aimed at rebranding drug companies' image -- without even mentioning the topic. Instead of drug prices -- which has been the subject of multiple Congressional hearings , an issue debated in the presidential campaign and a top concern of consumers -- the first television ad focuses on science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC