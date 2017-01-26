Teva's Barr Labs settles Cipro antitr...

Teva's Barr Labs settles Cipro antitrust case for $225 million

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed. The case, which began in 2000 in California state court, centers on a series of settlements in the late 1990s under which Bayer allegedly paid Barr Pharmaceuticals, since bought by Teva, $398 million not to market Cipro's generic version.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC