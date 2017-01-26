Teva's Barr Labs settles Cipro antitrust case for $225 million
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed. The case, which began in 2000 in California state court, centers on a series of settlements in the late 1990s under which Bayer allegedly paid Barr Pharmaceuticals, since bought by Teva, $398 million not to market Cipro's generic version.
