Takeda notifies 4.48% shareholding in TiGenix

TiGenix NV publishes today a transparency notification pursuant to Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the publication of major holdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and including various provisions. On January 4, 2017, TiGenix received a transparency notification from related companies Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited/Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, following the acquisition of shares on December 29, 2016, after which Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited holds 11,651,778 voting rights in TiGenix .

