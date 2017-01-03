Takeda and PvP Biologics Announce Dev...

Takeda and PvP Biologics Announce Development Agreement around Novel Therapeutic for Celiac Disease

18 hrs ago

Under the terms of the development agreement, PvP will conduct all research and development through phase 1 proof-of-principle studies per a pre-defined development plan. Takeda will fund $35 million for PvP's expenses related to the plan in exchange for an exclusive option to acquire PvP following receipt of a pre-defined data package.

Chicago, IL

