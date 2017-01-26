State convinces judge to return McKes...

State convinces judge to return McKesson lawsuit to county

West Virginia's attorney general has persuaded a judge to move a lawsuit against the nation's largest wholesale drug distributor out of federal court and back to the county level. U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver ordered Monday that the state's lawsuit against San Francisco-based McKesson Corp. be returned to Boone County Circuit Court, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported .

