Short Sellers Bet Against Generic EpiPen
The latest data shows that the number of shares sold short in CVS Health Corp soared during the first two weeks of this month. What caught the eye of short sellers ? The most prominent news during the period was the company's announcement that it will offer patients a low-cost generic version of the epinephrine injector; that is, a cheap version of the Mylan NV EpiPen.
