Short seller Citron eyes Express Scripts; shares ease 2%

Express Scripts turns into red territory on the heels of a report from Citron Research that refers to the pharmacy benefits manager as " The John Gotti of the Pharmaceutical Industry ." The report asserts that the company's rebate scheme is grabbing an ever-increasing share of drug prices, evidenced by bullish PBM rebate growth rates, double the rate of U.S. gross drug spending .

