Sen. Manchin's Daughter's Firm Faces Antitrust Investigation
Mylan NL CEO Heather Bresch is sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Rising Price of EpiPens, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Mylan is facing a U.S. antitrust investigation to decipher whether or not the firm actively squelched competition for its EpiPen.
