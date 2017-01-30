Sen. Manchin's Daughter's Firm Faces Antitrust Investigation

Mylan NL CEO Heather Bresch is sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the Rising Price of EpiPens, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Mylan is facing a U.S. antitrust investigation to decipher whether or not the firm actively squelched competition for its EpiPen.

