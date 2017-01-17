Sanders to roll out bill letting Medi...

Sanders to roll out bill letting Medicare negotiate drug prices

2 hrs ago

"If Mr. Trump is serious about taking on Pharma, if Mr. Trump is serious about having Medicare ... negotiate prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry, we are going to have very shortly very significant legislation to do just that," Sanders told reporters. Trump indicated throughout the campaign that he would support allowing the government to negotiate drug prices and said last week that the pharmaceutical industry is "getting away with murder" because of what it charges the government.

Chicago, IL

