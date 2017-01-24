Republican traitor Paul Ryan now trying to protect Big Pharma from...
Though on the surface it may seem like President Donald Trump has it good, politically: He's a GOP president at a time when he's also got a Republican majority in Congress. And while Democrats will always be Trump's biggest political obstructionists, he's going to get far too much pushback from establishment Republicans who still don't understand they were given clear mandates by the American people to get certain things done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC