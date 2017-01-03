Phenylethyl Market Volume Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026

Phenylethyl is a chemical compound derived from ethylbenzene by removing one hydrogen atom from the side chain. Various elements such as acetaldehyde, alcohol, formate, acetate, propionate, methyl ether, phenyl acetate, acetaldehyde dimethyl acetyl, methacrylate, and isobutyrate are added in replacement of one hydrogen to the Phenylethyl compound.

