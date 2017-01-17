Pharma CEOs in Davos put brave face o...

Pharma CEOs in Davos put brave face on Trump presidency

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Leaders of the global pharmaceutical industry, blasted by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump for "getting away with murder" on drug prices, are putting a brave face on the challenges in their biggest market. The following are comments from chief executives on U.S. pricing prospects, based on Reuters interviews at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos: "The new administration has been pretty vocal about supporting innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC