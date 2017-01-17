Pharma CEOs in Davos put brave face on Trump presidency
Leaders of the global pharmaceutical industry, blasted by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump for "getting away with murder" on drug prices, are putting a brave face on the challenges in their biggest market. The following are comments from chief executives on U.S. pricing prospects, based on Reuters interviews at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos: "The new administration has been pretty vocal about supporting innovation.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
