Obamacare Repeal May Help Pharmaceutical Industry, Novartis Says

Repealing and replacing Obamacare could benefit the pharmaceutical industry if it allows drugmakers to get cutting-edge new medicines to more U.S. patients, said Joe Jimenez, chief executive officer of Swiss health-care giant Novartis AG. Parts of the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health-care law, have made it hard for patients to get access to some new drugs because they have high co-pays or aren't covered, Jimenez said in an interview on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We want that fixed," he said.

