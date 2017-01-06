Mylan's EpiPen Sales Plan: Schools Today, Everywhere Tomorrow
Now the drugmaker wants to sell EpiPens to restaurants, sports venues and potentially even Boy Scout troops -- by setting up its own pharmacy to cut out middlemen and lobbying for new laws that could expand sales of its biggest product. The plan, obtained by Bloomberg News through public records requests, would bypass small-town pharmacists and chains like CVS and Walgreens and let Mylan sell the drug directly to public places.
