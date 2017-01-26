Mylan CEO says EpiPen controversy was...

Mylan CEO says EpiPen controversy was "a window into a broken system"

16 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The head of the pharmaceutical giant Mylan is speaking out about the firestorm created by the nearly-500 percent increase in the price of EpiPens . Mylan CEO Heather Bresch was called to testify before Congress last year about the huge price increase for the life-saving allergy medicine to $600.

