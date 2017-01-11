Mylan CEO Heather Bresch says caps on...

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch says caps on drug price increases won't work

17 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

As comments by President-elect Donald Trump about a need for "bidding" on drug prices sent Mylan and other drugmakers' shares tumbling Wednesday afternoon, Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch offered a muddled message about how companies should respond. Fallout from sixfold price hikes on the EpiPen allergic reaction treatment showed "the pricing model has got to change," Bresch said, but offered few specifics as to how.

Chicago, IL

