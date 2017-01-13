More Drug Companies Vow to Limit Price Increases

Grappling with a backlash against high U.S. prescription drug prices, more pharmaceutical companies are pledging to limit annual increases to under 10 percent - but the tactic is doing little to salve critics, including President-elect Donald Trump, who on Wednesday said drugmakers are "getting away with murder." The pharmaceutical industry is typically reluctant to talk about U.S. drug prices, generally the highest in the world due to a combination of market fragmentation and free market policies.

