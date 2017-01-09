Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,197 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
