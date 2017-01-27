McKesson Corporation (MCK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

McKesson Corporation - Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for McKesson Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.08.

