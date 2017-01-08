Martin Shkreli suspended from Twitter...

Martin Shkreli suspended from Twitter for harassing journalist

13 hrs ago

Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical industry entrepreneur who'd been indicted on charges of securities fraud, had his Twitter account suspended Sunday after he recently harassed a female journalist online.

