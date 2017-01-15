Is Donald Trump Big Pharma's Worst Ni...

Is Donald Trump Big Pharma's Worst Nightmare?

Big pharma is reeling from President-elect Trump's press-conference comments that the industry is "getting away with murder." President-elect Donald Trump pulled no punches when it came to big pharma in a press conference on Wednesday: He said that pharmaceutical companies "are getting away with murder."

