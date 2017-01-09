Innate Pharma receives $15 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb for continued exploration of lirilumab in combination with Opdivo Innate Pharma SA today announces that, per the licensing agreement for lirilumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb has paid Innate Pharma a US$15 million milestone payment for the continued exploration of lirilumab in combination with Opdivo . This milestone payment follows the presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting of encouraging preliminary activity results from the cohort of patients with Squamous Cell Cancer of the Head and Neck of a Phase I/II trial.

