Impax Laboratories Stock To Rise On New Catalyst

Impax Laboratories is set to benefit from CVS selling its 2-pack generic version of the Adrenaclick pen for only $110. The controversy over Mylan raising the price of EpiPens to over $600 for a 2-pack created a need for lower-cost epinephrine injectors.

