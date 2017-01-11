I'd Like to Buy the Country an Aircraft -- ICYMI

What, did you think there wasn't going to drastic shifts in the market when our Tweeter-In-Chief on Wednesday did perhaps the most presidential thing he's done since the start of his campaign: hold an actual press conference. We flirted with Dow 20K, again, then ticked down to Dow 19.8K and back up to about 19,900 all within the course of 90 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.