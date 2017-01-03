GPM Reminds Investors of the January ...

GPM Reminds Investors of the January 5 Deadline in the Class Action...

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the January 5, 2017 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of a class of investors who purchased Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited securities between February 10, 2014 and November 3, 2016 , inclusive . published the article "U.S. Charges in Generic-Drug Probe to Be Filed by Year End" which discussed the Department of Justice's two year investigation of suspected price collusion by several pharmacetical companies, including Teva, which will likely result in prosecutors filing criminal charges by the end of the year.

