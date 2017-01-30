Getting Patients Hooked On An Opioid Overdose Antidote, Then Raising The Price
First came Martin Shkreli, the brash young pharmaceutical entrepreneur who raised the price for an AIDS treatment by 5,000 percent. Then, Heather Bresch, the CEO of Mylan, who oversaw the price hike for its signature Epi-Pen to more than $600 for a twin-pack, though its active ingredient costs pennies by comparison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC