FTC Keeps Pressure On Wall Street, Refiles Suit Against Allergan, Others
The Federal Trade Commission refiled complaints against multiple drug companies Monday for their efforts to block generic competitors of branded products. In one case, the FTC filed an antitrust suit against Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo International plc - Ordinary Shares for allegedly using pay-for-delay settlements to limit competition for the pain-relieving Lidoderm and Opana ER.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
