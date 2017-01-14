FTC Keeps Pressure On Wall Street, Re...

FTC Keeps Pressure On Wall Street, Refiles Suit Against Allergan, Others

Read more: Benzinga

The Federal Trade Commission refiled complaints against multiple drug companies Monday for their efforts to block generic competitors of branded products. In one case, the FTC filed an antitrust suit against Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo International plc - Ordinary Shares for allegedly using pay-for-delay settlements to limit competition for the pain-relieving Lidoderm and Opana ER.

