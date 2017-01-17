Feds: McKeeson agrees to pay $150M in...

Feds: McKeeson agrees to pay $150M in pill shipment case

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A major California-based drug wholesaler has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that it failed to detect and report pharmacies' suspicious orders of prescription pain pills, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The settlement commits San Francisco-based McKesson Corp. to a multi-year suspension of sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida.

