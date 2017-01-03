Ex-N.J. pharma execs admit to fixing generic drug prices
Two former New Jersey pharmaceutical executives pleaded guilty Monday to price fixing charges, delivering the first convictions in a wide-ranging Justice Department probe of alleged collusion among major players in the lower-cost drug market. Jeffrey A. Glazer, ex-chief executive and chairman of Heritage Pharmaceuticals in Eatontown, Monmouth County, and Jason T. Malek, the company's former senior vice president of commercial operations, admitted to conspiring to manipulate prices of a popular antibiotic and a diabetes medication between April 2013 and December 2015.
