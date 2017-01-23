European and USA Pharmaceutical Directory Bundle 2017 - Research and Markets
This new Directory combines both the whole database of the European Pharmaceutical Directory and the USA Pharmaceutical Directory into one set of books and onto one set of CD-ROMs. The European & USA Pharmaceutical Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to Europe's & America's ever-changing pharmaceutical industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC