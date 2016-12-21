EpiPen price outrage could bring more...

EpiPen price outrage could bring more changes under Donald Trump

Congressional outrage over the soaring cost of EpiPens paved the way for massive civil settlement and a half-price generic alternative to hit the market, but the GOP senator who led the push says there's more work to do in a Trump administration, as Americans continue to suffer from climbing drug prices across the board. EpiPens, which deliver life-saving relief to those who go into allergic shock, were just one of the drugs to face scrutiny on Capitol Hill in 2016, as consumer advocates said pharmaceutical companies were gouging American customers for no reason other than profit.

