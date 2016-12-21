EpiPen price outrage could bring more changes under Donald Trump
Congressional outrage over the soaring cost of EpiPens paved the way for massive civil settlement and a half-price generic alternative to hit the market, but the GOP senator who led the push says there's more work to do in a Trump administration, as Americans continue to suffer from climbing drug prices across the board. EpiPens, which deliver life-saving relief to those who go into allergic shock, were just one of the drugs to face scrutiny on Capitol Hill in 2016, as consumer advocates said pharmaceutical companies were gouging American customers for no reason other than profit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC