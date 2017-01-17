Epipen competitor to launch in February
A major competitor to EpiPen, the lifesaving allergy injection that has become the latest flashpoint in the debate over high drug prices, will launch on Valentine's Day at a list price of $360 for a two-pack, the company Kalo announced Thursday. For years, pharmaceutical company Mylan hiked the price on EpiPen --to $609 for a two-pack, enjoying a near monopoly on the growing allergy injection market.
