Eosera introduces new solution for earwax impaction

EOSERA, Inc., a Dallas-based biotechnology innovator founded by two veterans of the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the introduction of Earwax MD - the ideal solution for those who dread the time, worry, and expense of a doctor's visit to clear their ears of burdensome earwax impaction. The new product finally offers relief for a condition that has lacked an adequate solution for decades- through a safe, effective, simple, over-the-counter solution that benefits the entire ear care industry.

