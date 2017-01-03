Durham's GeneCentric lands Bristol-My...

Durham's GeneCentric lands Bristol-Myers Squibb buy-in

Durham's GeneCentric Diagnostics has received an undisclosed sum of equity funding for a biomarker research collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb. Neither side has disclosed exact financial terms of the agreement, but they said the BMY money will support the clinical development of GeneCentric's proprietary Cancer Subtype Platform product and the build-out of the company's new Durham laboratory.

