Donald Trump says pharmaceutical industry 'getting away with murder', stocks slide
US President-elect Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" in what they charged the government for medicines, and promised that would change, sending drugs stocks sharply lower on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500 index slipped into negative territory after his remarks at a news conference spooked investors.
