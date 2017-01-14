Document Shredding at Night Raises FDA Eyebrows During India Visit
One Indian pharmaceutical firm's nighttime document-shredding and potential manufacturing lapses at two others since December are reigniting concerns that, despite recent efforts, the country's generic-drug industry still has a way to go to gain the trust of U.S. regulators. U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors observed paperwork being shredded at 1 a.m. in the document storage area of a factory owned by Hetero Labs Ltd., according to a report on the regulator's website.
