Did Merck Rivalry Prompt Bristol-Myers Outlook Cut?

14 hrs ago Read more: Investor's Business Daily

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock toppled early Thursday after the biotech reported mixed Q4 earnings and lowered its 2017 earnings guidance by 15 cents, leaving analysts to question whether Merck will win the ongoing I-O rivalry. In early trading on the stock market today , Bristol-Myers stock tumbled as much as 3.5% to a more than two-year low of 47.81, but it then reversed and was down just a fraction in morning trading, near 49.50.

