DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors Of The January 17, 2017 Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100,000 From Investment In Lannett Company, Inc. To Contact The Firm The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of purchasers of Lannett Company, Inc. securities during the period between September 12, 2013 through November 3, 2016, inclusive . Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until January 17, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

