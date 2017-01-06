Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors...

Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & ...

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed against Impax Laboratories Inc. and certain of its officers. This class action is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons who purchased Impax between February 25, 2014 and November 3, 2016, both dates inclusive .

