CVS is making a generic epipen: $110/2 pens
The price of Epipens -- purchased annually by people with severe allergies and stocked in the first-aid cabinets of schools, businesses, and ambulances -- more than quintupled in a decade , thanks to the tactics of Mylan CEO Heather Bresch , who took home a 671% raise for her work, which raised this lifesaving technology's pricetag beyond the reach of many people, who turned to low-cost DIY alternatives . Now, pharmacy chain CVS has entered the fray, announcing a generic epipen that they'll sell in two-packs for $110 -- an 80% discount off the sticker price of Mylan's product.
