CVS Health to sell Impax Labs' generic epinephrine autoinjector for $109.99

With the aim of addressing customers' anger over the high price of Mylan's EpiPen , CVS Health says its pharmacies will sell a generic version of Amedra Pharmaceuticals' Adrenaclick , made by Impax Laboratories , for $109.99/two-pack, about the price EpiPen sold for eight years ago. Commercially insured patients are eligible to receive $100 coupon that will lower their out-of-pocket cost to $9.99.

