Compensation call for people injured during clinical trials
A legal academic and health law expert is calling for a change in the law to protect all New Zealanders who are injured during clinical trials. Professor Jo Manning from the University of Auckland Law School says our current laws are inequitable and discriminatory as they only provide compensation to people injured in publicly-sponsored drug trials, who are covered by our no-fault accident compensation scheme.
