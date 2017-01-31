Company to expand Wyoming pharmaceutical lab
Lannett Company, a Philadelphia-based drug manufacturer, says it has committed $50 million toward a five-building laboratory expansion in Wyoming. The Cody Enterprise reports that Lannett makes and distributes generic prescription medications.
