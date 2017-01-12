Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiP...

Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiPen, CVS Cuts Rival's Prices

Health insurance giant Cigna announced this week it's dropping coverage for name brand $600 EpiPens, just as drugstore chain CVS nearly halved the price of a rival epinephrine autoinjector, Adrenaclick, to $109. "It is positive news for our customers," said Cigna spokeswoman Karen Eldred in a statement.

