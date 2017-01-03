Bristol-Myers suspends recruitment in...

Bristol-Myers suspends recruitment in mid-stage Opdivo study in advanced sarcoma; shares ease 1%

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Bristol-Myers Squibb is under pressure in early trading after enrollment was suspended in a National Cancer Institute-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Opdivo alone and with Yervoy in patients with metastatic or unresectable sarcoma . The aim of the study is to determine if the combination of the two drugs worked better than Opdivo as monotherapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Thu April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC