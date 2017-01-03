Bristol-Myers suspends recruitment in mid-stage Opdivo study in advanced sarcoma; shares ease 1%
Bristol-Myers Squibb is under pressure in early trading after enrollment was suspended in a National Cancer Institute-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Opdivo alone and with Yervoy in patients with metastatic or unresectable sarcoma . The aim of the study is to determine if the combination of the two drugs worked better than Opdivo as monotherapy.
