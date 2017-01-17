Bristol-Myers Squibb, Where Art Thou? Not in First-Line Lung Cancer Immunotherapy, Sadly

Bristol suffered another setback when the pharma giant said it would not seek accelerated approval for a combination of two immunotherapy drugs as a treatment for newly diagnosed lung cancer. Bristol-Myers Squibb suffered another cancer immunotherapy setback Thursday night when the pharma giant said it would not seek accelerated approval for a combination of two drugs -- Opdivo and Yervoy -- as a treatment for newly diagnosed lung cancer.

