Biotech Premarket Movers: SGMO, IPXL, PTLA

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics were up 6.3% in premarket trading Friday. The Richmond, Calif.-based therapeutic genome editing company, formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, said Wednesday it received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for SB-318, a genome editing product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I , a rare lysosomal storage disorder.

