Biden to tackle cancer drug prices as part of post-White House 'moonshot' work

10 hrs ago

Vice President Joe Biden, who led the Obama administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative, plans to start a "national conversation" about the high cost of cancer drugs as part of a nonprofit organization he will create to extend his cancer work, he said in an interview Wednesday. "I'm going to begin a national conversation and get Congress and advocacy groups in to make sure these treatments are accessible for everyone, including these vulnerable underserved populations, and that we have a more rational way of paying for them while promoting innovation," Biden said.

