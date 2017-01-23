Beximco Pharma partners with BioCare ...

Beximco Pharma partners with BioCare in Malaysia

Generic pharmaceutical products manufacturer Beximco Pharmaceuticals announced the creation of a joint venture with BioCare Manufacturing, based in Malaysia, as the company's first overseas manufacturing collaboration on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said that under the terms of the venture, Beximco Pharma will provide full technical support to BioCare for the establishment of manufacturing facilities in Seri Iskandar Pharmaceutical Park, Perak, Malaysia to produce specialised pharmaceutical products.

